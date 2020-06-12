Closing submissions in Danjou murder case pushed to next week

Photo: Facebook Rama Guaravarapu

After the Tejwant Danjou murder trial was delayed for two and a half months this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hit another snag.

Danjou is accused of murdering his partner, Rama Guaravarapu, on the evening of July 22, 2018 in a West Kelowna hotel room.

The trial began in late February of this year, but was postponed mid-trial in March, due to the pandemic. After picking back up at the beginning of June, the Crown and defence wrapped up their evidence submissions last Friday. While closing arguments were scheduled for June 12, that's now been delayed until June 16.

“Defence counsel was unable to attend on Friday due to unforeseen circumstances,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Throughout the trial, the court heard how Danjou and Guaravarapu had travelled from their home in Surrey for a weekend of wine tasting, but the trip ended in tragedy when Guaravarapu was found badly beaten inside the West Kelowna Best Western. Danjou was found by police hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Danjou has admitted to killing Guavarapu, going so far as to enter a surprise guilty plea at the opening of the trial, but he quickly took back the plea after claiming he never intended to kill her.

The court has heard how the couple had been having issues in their relationship leading up to Guavarapu's death, fueled by Danjou's drinking and jealousy. Police were called to their Surrey home less than two months before the killing, after Guavarapu claimed Danjou had assaulted her. No charges were laid in that incident.

Danjou's defence has argued he was suffering a delusional disorder of the jealous type when he killed Guaravarapu, which made him unable to form the intent to murder.

If Justice Alison Beames agrees with this defence, Danjou can still be found guilty of manslaughter, which doesn't require intent.

Justice Beames is expected to begin her deliberations on the case following closing submissions next Tuesday.