159297
157420
West Kelowna  

Closing submissions in Danjou murder case pushed to next week

Murder case delayed, again

- | Story: 302599

After the Tejwant Danjou murder trial was delayed for two and a half months this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hit another snag.

Danjou is accused of murdering his partner, Rama Guaravarapu, on the evening of July 22, 2018 in a West Kelowna hotel room.

The trial began in late February of this year, but was postponed mid-trial in March, due to the pandemic. After picking back up at the beginning of June, the Crown and defence wrapped up their evidence submissions last Friday. While closing arguments were scheduled for June 12, that's now been delayed until June 16.

“Defence counsel was unable to attend on Friday due to unforeseen circumstances,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Throughout the trial, the court heard how Danjou and Guaravarapu had travelled from their home in Surrey for a weekend of wine tasting, but the trip ended in tragedy when Guaravarapu was found badly beaten inside the West Kelowna Best Western. Danjou was found by police hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Danjou has admitted to killing Guavarapu, going so far as to enter a surprise guilty plea at the opening of the trial, but he quickly took back the plea after claiming he never intended to kill her.

The court has heard how the couple had been having issues in their relationship leading up to Guavarapu's death, fueled by Danjou's drinking and jealousy. Police were called to their Surrey home less than two months before the killing, after Guavarapu claimed Danjou had assaulted her. No charges were laid in that incident.

Danjou's defence has argued he was suffering a delusional disorder of the jealous type when he killed Guaravarapu, which made him unable to form the intent to murder.

If Justice Alison Beames agrees with this defence, Danjou can still be found guilty of manslaughter, which doesn't require intent.

Justice Beames is expected to begin her deliberations on the case following closing submissions next Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

154560
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4171317
4697 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
155962


158293






158264


French horn and chair duet

Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...
Horrible haircuts
Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150487
158535