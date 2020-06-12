Camp Owaissi is opening for day camps starting July 6

Sarita Patel

Camp Owaissi is known for their overnight camping for kids but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve switched their model into a day camp starting July 6.

“My goal is to give kids an amazing summer camp experience that doesn’t even make them feel like COVID is a thing, so not trying to get rid of COVID at all, but trying to let the kids come here and be kids,” says Ian Dixon, camp director of Camp Owaissi.

The camp is hoping to do around 80 per cent of the activities they do on a normal camping experience, with social distancing and safety protocols in place.

The camp is 50 acres and they’ve capped their capacity at 40 kids a day with a maximum of 50 unique kids a week to control exposure and help with tracing.

“We could do 40 Monday, 30 Tuesday, 40 Wednesday, 30 Thursday, but overall it’ll only be fifty different kids.”

They’re open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday pick-up is a little later for the kids to enjoy a camp staple.

“One of the real magic parts of camp is the campfire and so we’re really excited that on a Thursday we’re going to do a late pick-up at 8:30 p.m.,” says Dixon.

They understand they’re a little out of the way and a drive out two times a day can be hard so they’ve added in some flexible times for drop-off and pick-ups.

“From Monday to Wednesday you can drop-off as early as 7:30 and pick-up as late as 5:30 p.m.,” explains Dixon.

They’ve also implemented a cancellation policy right up until the start of your child’s camp day.

Dixon says in response to COVID they’ve added a team dedicated to cleaning high priority touch points every hour and a deep clean once every day.

“We’re going to do things like contactless drop-off and pick-ups so we’re going to ask parents to not get out of their cars … every day you’ll have to complete just a quick daily health check,” says Dixon, who along with his staff, will also do the health checks to keep track.

Kids will still receive food with snacks and lunch every day with dinner available on Thursday.

“A camp favourite is always ‘mug up’, where we get a hot chocolate and a baked good just before we go down to the campfire,” adds Dixon.

Normally the overnight camp does a certain age group per week but now they’re offering the day camp to any child aged 7 to 14.

“Don’t be afraid that your 7-year-old might be with a 14-year-old, they'll be divided into groups.”

They're asking parents to sign-up for the full week but one-day camps are allowed. For more information check out Camp Owaissi's website.