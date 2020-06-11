159297
West Kelowna  

Car hits rock face, flips onto roof on Westside Road Thursday

Car flips on Westside Rd

- | Story: 302543

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The crash on Westside Road has now been cleared and traffic is once again flowing smoothly.

 ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

A car ended up on its roof after crashing into a rock face on Westside Road Thursday afternoon. 

The crash occurred in the Wilson Landing area, near Jenny Creek Road, at about 4:45 p.m.

While one person was initially thought to be trapped inside the car, the driver reportedly was able to get themselves out. 

Fire crews, police and paramedics attended the scene. It's unclear what caused the crash, or if there were any serious injuries as a result. 

The road was reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic as crews work to clear the scene. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4151639
#147-1102 Cameron Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$599,000
more details


158264






153450


Cooking gone wrong

Galleries
Cooking that can’t be salvaged.
Cooking gone wrong (2)
Galleries
The forbidden word in this home is ‘squirrel’ for good reason
Must Watch
Every single time someone says squirrel these dogs run to the...
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled, confirm California public health officials
Music
The 2020 editions of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals...
Bombatiel
Must Watch
Bombs away!




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150487
159046