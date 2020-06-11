Car hits rock face, flips onto roof on Westside Road Thursday

Photo: David Ogilvie A car crashed into a rock face on Westside Road Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The crash on Westside Road has now been cleared and traffic is once again flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

A car ended up on its roof after crashing into a rock face on Westside Road Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the Wilson Landing area, near Jenny Creek Road, at about 4:45 p.m.

While one person was initially thought to be trapped inside the car, the driver reportedly was able to get themselves out.

Fire crews, police and paramedics attended the scene. It's unclear what caused the crash, or if there were any serious injuries as a result.

The road was reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic as crews work to clear the scene.