City of West Kelowna approves plan to expand patios

Photo: Unsplash

Food and liquor establishments in West Kelowna are also now eligible to apply for patio or outdoor service expansion until Oct. 31, 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the West Kelowna council endorsed the provincial government initiative permitting food, liquor and manufacturing licensees such as wineries and distilleries to temporarily expand their service areas.

The move will help establishments to recover lost capacity and revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing more space for customers to dine-in.

The Temporary Expanded Service Area Authorization will allow licensees to serve customers while complying with Dr. Bonnie Henry's guidelines regarding physical distancing, reads the updated Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) policy directive.

"To meet the intent of this temporary authorization, licensees will not be permitted to increase or exceed their currently approved person/patron capacities or occupant loads. All means of access to the service area must also be supervised to the satisfaction of the [LCRB] GM. Finally, licensees must comply with all local bylaws and health and fire regulations."

Staff have been asked to report on the number of local establishments that seek the temporary expansion permit.

Downtown restaurants and pubs in Kelowna were granted the opportunity to extend patio service into the street on Monday, May 25.