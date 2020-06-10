159139
West Kelowna  

RCMP scramble roadblock to make arrest on Westside: witness

Police scramble roadblock

There is a heavy police presence on Westside Road, just off Highway 97 in West Kelowna. 

Nearby resident Kathy Williams tells Castanet she witnessed RCMP scramble to set up a roadblock on Westside Road near the intersection of Nancee Way around 3:15 p.m.

A few minutes later, a full-size pickup approached the roadblock, tried to drive around it, and got stuck in the ditch. Officers then arrested the driver of the truck, who did not flee on foot.

Officers at the scene declined to comment, but said a news release would likely be coming. Upwards of 10 police vehicles were on scene.

Traffic is now getting by in all directions and police are starting to leave the area.

 

