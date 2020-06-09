Boil notice for Sunnyside/Pritchard now water quality advisory

Photo: Pixabay

The Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard System has been downgraded to a Water Quality Advisory, as a result of decreasing turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

The City of West Kelowna made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, in consultation with the Interior Health Authority, less than one week after the advisory was elevated for the area.

"Although turbidity is decreasing, it remains higher than normal due to spring freshet and related conditions in the lake," reads the City's release.

"Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine."

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immunity must boil water for at least one minute, or seek an alternative safe source of water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, which receives water via the Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant.

Water is free throughout the duration of the Water Quality Advisory and residents must bring their own clean bottles for filling.

To keep in line with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, crews have installed a touch-free system for filling bottles. Residents using the facility are asked to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a two meter distance between themselves and other users.

To determine if you are in the Sunnyside/Pritchard System, view the Water Quality Map.

Affected residents will be notified as soon as the advisory is lifted, through the media, via the City's eNotification system and the City's website.