159139
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna man searches for lost ring

Lost ring from 'special time'

- | Story: 302325

A West Kelowna man is offering a $250 reward for the return of a lost gold nugget ring with sentimental and monetary value.

Layton Park tells Castanet that his first wife designed gave him the ring as a gift 50 years ago and he described it as, "a gold nugget square ring with a half-carat diamond."

Park says his first wife passed away on May 31, so he decided to wear the ring in her memory. Park went to the post office at London Drugs on the west side where he remembers one of the employees remarking on the ring. From there, he went to Walmart to do some shopping and he says he took the dog for a walk.

"A couple of days later my finger felt funny and when I looked down the ring was gone," Park says he's recently lost about 25 pounds and he thinks the ring may have just slipped off.

Since then, he says he's searched everywhere with no luck. So he turned to social media in an effort to find the lost ring, "it was from a special time in my life and was a special ring."

When we spoke to Park he said he didn't have a picture of the ring but if anyone has any information you can reach out to Castanet at [email protected] and we will do our best to reunite Park with the ring that holds a special place in his heart.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

154547
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4174107
20 valecairn rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$284,000
more details
153165


158293


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >




156106


Josh Groban wins restraining order against obsessed fan

Showbiz
Josh Groban has won a restraining order against a woman he almost took out on a date a decade ago. In new legal documents obtained...
Stopped by a river of ducks
Must Watch
That’s a lot of ducks.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These fails were so close to being awesome… kind of..
Almost nailed it (2)
Galleries
Percy Jackson author hates movie adaptations
Showbiz
The author of the Percy Jackson book series is hoping his new...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259