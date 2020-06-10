West Kelowna man searches for lost ring

Photo: Layton Park

A West Kelowna man is offering a $250 reward for the return of a lost gold nugget ring with sentimental and monetary value.

Layton Park tells Castanet that his first wife designed gave him the ring as a gift 50 years ago and he described it as, "a gold nugget square ring with a half-carat diamond."

Park says his first wife passed away on May 31, so he decided to wear the ring in her memory. Park went to the post office at London Drugs on the west side where he remembers one of the employees remarking on the ring. From there, he went to Walmart to do some shopping and he says he took the dog for a walk.

"A couple of days later my finger felt funny and when I looked down the ring was gone," Park says he's recently lost about 25 pounds and he thinks the ring may have just slipped off.

Since then, he says he's searched everywhere with no luck. So he turned to social media in an effort to find the lost ring, "it was from a special time in my life and was a special ring."

When we spoke to Park he said he didn't have a picture of the ring but if anyone has any information you can reach out to Castanet at [email protected] and we will do our best to reunite Park with the ring that holds a special place in his heart.