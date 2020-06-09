Construction detours causing conflicts in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:51 p.m.

The driver of the PT Cruiser shown with his hand on a homemade sign along Yorkton Rd. tells Castanet, "I was turning the sign. There was no intent to damage or steal it. The road there is very narrow."

The driver also tells Castanet he lives in the area and doesn't speed however he takes exception to people like Daryl who he says, "jump out onto the street yelling at people. That's the real danger and someones going to get killed."

The driver of the PT Cruiser also tells Castanet that Daryl followed him at a high rate of speed to pull him over and have a conversation. "I pulled over for him and had a discussion that he needs to remove those signs because it's not up to him to do that."

ORIGINAL 12:55 p.m.

Construction on Glenrosa Road is causing headaches for residents who live in the West Kelowna neighbourhood.

In fact, one resident who asked us not to use his last name is so upset he's taken matters into his own hands by spending $120 on homemade traffic signs imploring drivers who have to detour around the roadwork to slow down.

The $9.2 million worth of upgrades taking place on Glenrosa Road, in part to slow down speeders, isn't expected to be completed until November 2020. Residents say the construction and detours has sent those lead-foots zooming through previously quiet neighbourhoods.

Daryl tells Castanet he has seen vehicles driving on the detour route, Yorkton Rd., travelling well above the posted speed limit of 30 km/h.



"The speed limit is 30 km/h, children are playing daily, people are still flying up and down 50 and 60 km/h — after the construction company posted signs at each end," Daryl tells Castanet.

Daryl says he believes the detour is forcing thousands of cars onto a street that typically only sees 100 and

he became fed up with watching vehicles speed through his neighbourhood. So, he crafted homemade signs to remind drivers to slow down.

"There are quite a few children who live on this street and they can't play outside with the number of vehicles speeding through here every day."

Daryl says there are signs posted at the beginning and end of the detour but nothing in the middle where he set up his makeshift signs and also has surveillance cameras pointed.

One of those cameras captured images of a man driving a dark coloured PT Cruiser stopping beside one of the speed signs and either attempting to take it or vandalize it.



"This guy in broad daylight stops and tries yanking the sign out. He took off as soon as I yelled out the front door." Daryl tells Castanet, adding a few blocks away he confronted the driver whose response was, "you're not bylaw."

Daryl says he has taken his concerns to the City of West Kelowna and is hopeful the RCMP will monitor the area for speeders but until he sees a change he plans to stick to his guns, "this is supposed to be a quiet route in a residential neighbourhood. Kids who want to get outside and play because there's nothing else to do and now they can't even do that."