BC duo's music video nearing 5 million views

Music Travel Love, a B.C. band is nearing the five million view threshold on YouTube with a music video filmed at West Kelowna's Sanctuary Gardens.

'The Only One' was uploaded back in August of 2019 and within less than a year the duo of Bob and Clint Moffatt, also of the 90’s band The Moffatts, have reached 4.7 million views.

With a mobile recording studio packed their backpacks, the pair has recorded both covers and original music in destinations all over the world. In one year, they've filmed in the US, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Canada.

While journeying across Canada, they stopped singing cover songs of 'The Power of Love' in Magdalen Island, Quebec, 'More Than Words' beneath Crescent Falls, Alberta and an original love song 'The Only One' at Sanctuary Gardens in West Kelowna.

Owner Kirstin Wakal of Sanctuary Gardens says she found them on Facebook and started following their musical journey on social media.

"I loved seeing the picturesque backdrops they would set themselves up at. I then imagined them here in the gardens set up in front of the gazebo so I sent an invite on Instagram DM," explained Wakal.

"It was a short but sweet message to let them know that if they ever needed a beautiful place to sing a love song, to check out my Instagram and know that they were always welcome."

The band ended up taking the offer and made their stop in West Kelowna last Spring to perform their original long song in front of the gazebo.

"The evening they were to arrive to record the song, it was really windy all day. I was worrying about the logistics of flying a drone around the gardens for their aerial footage to capture the surrounding views," added Wakal.

"I was googling 'wind speeds for drone flying' and praying that the wind would calm down enough for successful filming. Thankfully it did although there are a couple clips in the video where you can see the meadow grasses really blowing around."

When the video premiered on YouTube, Wakal had a small elopement planned at the gardens and it just so worked out the bride wasn't planning on walking down the aisle to any music.

“I asked her if she would be interested in this new song that was originally recorded and filmed here earlier in the year. She loved the song and was open to the serendipitous idea, and as a result, became the first-ever bride to walk down the aisle to 'The Only One' on the actual day of its premiere to the world."

Wakal says in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to share her views with people across the world, she is happy there's a memory she can share with others to enjoy, for now at least.

"I am so thankful for the memory that was made having them visit and for the opportunity now for people from all over the world to see our picturesque valley with the backdrop of our beautiful Okanagan Lake."