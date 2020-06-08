159139
West Kelowna  

Indigenous Music and Arts Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Indigenous festival cancelled

- | Story: 302216

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"We are so happy and humbled by all of the support we have received and were very much looking forward to celebrating with everyone. The health and safety of artists and attendees is our primary concern now. We know everyone understands the current health environment and are hopeful to retain our garnered support as we move forward in these uncertain times," stated a release on the event's Facebook page.

Despite the cancellation of the event, organizers want the public to continue to finds ways of supporting local artists during these unfortunate times. 

"Buy the products, pay for the download, share their content, please just do whatever you are able to in support of our artists."

While the festival is cancelled, organizers say they are working on innovative ways to still celebrate Indigenous heritage and art. 

"We have been hustling hard to adapt and create a some wonderful smaller events with limited entry in an effort to continue to support Indigenous artists. With love and intention, lim’limpt."

150494