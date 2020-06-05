158761
West Kelowna  

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash

Motorcycle crash

- | Story: 302041

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Westside Road and Nancee Way has left a portion of the road closed.

Just after 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to an accident involving a pickup truck and a red motorcycle.

The person driving the motorcycle has since been transported in ambulance with unknown injuries.

Motorists can expect delays due to the southbound lanes of Westside Road being closed.

It is not known at this time what caused the accident. Castanet will update if more information becomes available.

