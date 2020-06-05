A man driving a motorcycle has been taken to hospital after crash

Photo: David Ogilvie

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Westside Road and Nancee Way has left a portion of the road closed.

Just after 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to an accident involving a pickup truck and a red motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle has since been transported in ambulance with unknown injuries.

Motorists can expect delays due to the southbound lanes of Westside Road being closed.

It is not known at this time what caused the accident. Castanet will update if more information becomes available.