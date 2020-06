Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A technical rescue is wrapping up at the Smith Creek trail system in West Kelowna.

A 30-year-old female mountain biker has been loaded into an ambulance after being removed from the trails on a cart by West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

It is believed the mountain biker sustained head injuries.

Rescuers had her in an ambulance by around 12:30 p.m.