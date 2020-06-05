RCMP officer cleared by police watchdog in shooting last year

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Investigators at the scene of a police-involved shooting near Bear Creek Park in Sept. 2019

B.C.’s police watchdog has found a RCMP officer was justified in shooting a man last year near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A report released Friday by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says police were called about a man swinging a stick at cars along a road near the campground on the evening of Sept. 12, 2019.

When an officer arrived, he found a person matching the suspect's description walking down the middle of the roadway carrying “what appeared to be a spear and metal garden shears.”

After the officer told him to put down the items, the suspect fled off the roadway and towards Okanagan Lake.

The officer told the IIO the suspect produced a knife and threatened him with it. Near the edge of the lake, the suspect raised his “spear” and “took a step consistent with being about to throw it” at the officer.

At that point, the officer fired his pistol once, hitting the suspect in the left hip.

The suspect then swam out into the lake and climbed onto a nearby log boom, where he sat for several hours until he was arrested the next morning.

While there were not any other witness to the shooting, the IIO report found multiple civilian accounts that corroborated the officer’s version of events.

Witnesses heard the officers demand the suspect drop his weapons while the suspect swore at and berated the officer.

“You need to drop your weapon. I’m going to have to fire on you. I don’t want to shoot you,” one civilian heard the officer yell, who also saw the suspect “coming at” the officer with his shears.

The suspect denied ever threatening the officer and said he initially ran because he "didn’t want to become a victim of police brutality.”

The IIO investigation concluded the officer was acting appropriately in self-defence when he shot the suspect, because of the potential the harm the man could have done with the pole/spear he was carrying.

“The pole was long, with a sharp implement at the tip, clearly capable of causing serious bodily harm in a few movements,” the report says.

“In the circumstances, the subject officer’s actions in shooting [suspect] was necessary for his self defence, and it was not unreasonable or excessive for him to do so.”