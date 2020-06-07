BCHL Warriors host community bottle drive for KidSport

Photo: Contributed

The BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors have partnered with Pizza Moreh for a community-wide bottle drive.

Monies raised will go toward KidSport West Kelowna, an organization that provides financial assistance so youth can participate in sports.

Everyone around the community is encouraged to keep their returnable bottles and cans, and drop them off at one of four locations around the city Saturday, June 13.

Everyone dropping off cans or bottles will receive a ticket voucher for a future Warriors game of their choice.

“This is a very important cause right now as family discretionary income will be limited this year”, said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“If you have empties kicking around, please help by bringing them to the drop locations in your neighborhood and we’ll do the rest. We’d like to raise over $5,000 for KidSport West Kelowna”.

Bottles and cans can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Lakeview Heights – Issler Park, 2440 Crestview Rd

Rose Valley – Mar Jok Elementry School, 2101 McDougall Rd

Mt Boucherie – Mt Boucherie Secondary School, 2751 Cameron Rd

Westbank – Pizza Moreh Parking lot, 2565 Main St

“West Kelowna KidSport provides opportunities for children and youth ages 4-18 years to take part in a season of local sport," said Kevin Bourchier, supervisor of recreation for the City of West Kelowna.

"The West Kelowna chapter in particular serves children and youth living in West Kelowna. Westbank First Nation and Peachland families can receive up to $200.00 per child to help cover registration fees for local sport programs. Local funding support is needed to keep our KidSport chapter operating. Every dollar of KidSport funding goes to children and youth in our community."