Cleo the dog alerts family of danger twice on one day

Sarita Patel

Cleo the dog alerted her family of danger twice in one day this week, alerting them to both fire and wildlife in West Kelowna.

Karen Armstrong was gardening Sunday while her husband was working on his truck when two-year-old Cleo started barking, chasing a cinnamon black bear off the property.

“Probably within 20 feet of where I was watering … so, I slowly backed away as Cleo was barking and said to my husband, ‘you might want to come out from under your truck there’s a bear, like 20 feet away,” she said.

But that wasn’t it for Cleo’s senses. Just 12 hours later, at 3 a.m. Monday morning the pup started barking and woke up Armstrong.

“We looked up into the backyard and we saw flames. We called 911 and by the time we called 911 and the fire truck showed up, the blaze had really grown to about three times the size.”

Seeing the size of the fire growing and starting to spread to the surrounding forest, Armstrong says they considered evacuating.

“Our daughter, the dogs, we have a cat named Fat Marvin - we have to find his cage, put him in the cage. Somehow get to the vehicles and leave if it’s in our backyard, and the fire came that close.”

The fire was started after a heat lamp fell over in a neighbour’s outbuilding where they raise turkeys. It is believed they were the first to alert the fire department.

“There were no lights on anywhere else, I don’t even think the neighbour around that house even knew there was a fire … it took about seven to ten minutes for the fire trucks to arrive.”

The fire department made quick work of the fire within a few minutes of arriving. While some turkeys perished in the fire, nobody was injured.

The Armstrongs adopted Cleo, full name Cleopatra, when she was just six months old after a snowbird brought her home from Mexico. They also have another adopted one-year-old puppy named Chevy.