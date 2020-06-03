Stockwell Day resigns after denying most Canadians are racist

Photo: CTV News Stockwell Day

Former Okanagan-Coquihalla Conservative MP Stockwell Day has tendered his resignation from at least two boards following remarks he made on CBC Tuesday.

He appeared on a CBC television panel Tuesday, discussion protests and riots in the United States over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers, and Prime Minister Trudeau's reaction, saying as Canadians, "we too have our challenges."

Day took issue with the prime minister's characterization that racism is systemic within Canada, claiming instead that most Canadians are, in fact, not racist.

"Yes, there's a few idiot racists hanging around, but Canada is not a racist country, and most Canadians are not racist," he said.

"Our system, which always needs to be improved, is not systemically racist.

"I know that for a fact because I know Canadians, I know my friends, I know my relatives, and I know my opponents who are adversaries, and most of them are not racist. For the prime minister to insinuate, and it is an insinuation, that we are, or our system is, systemically racist is wrong."

Day also appeared to compare racism to his being called "four eyes" in school because he wore glasses.

On Wednesday, Day tendered his resignation from Telus and the law firm McMillan LLP.

"Telus Corporation announced today that it has accepted Stockwell Day’s resignation from the Telus board of Directors, effective immediately. The views expressed by Mr. Day during yesterday’s broadcast of Power & Politics are not reflective of the values and beliefs of our organization," the company said in a brief statement Wednesday.

"Yesterday, Stockwell Day made comments during a television interview that run counter to our views. Today, he offered his resignation as a strategic advisor to our firm, and it was accepted," said Teresa Dufort, partner and CEO of McMillan LLP.