West Kelowna  

Advisory upgraded to Boil Water Notice for Sunnyside/Pritchard

Boil water notice in place

The Water Quality Advisory in the City of West Kelowna's Sunnyside/Pritchard System has been elevated to a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately and until further notice due to increased turbidity near the intake in Okanagan Lake. 

Turbidity impacts the chlorine disinfection process, enabling bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water, which can interfere with disinfection.

All residents in the affected area must boil water for at least one minute, or seek an alternative safe source of water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables. 

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, which receives water via the Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant. 

Water is free throughout the duration of the Boil Water Notice and residents must bring their own clean bottles for filling. 

To keep in line with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, crews have installed a touch-free system for filling bottles. Residents using the facility are asked to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a two meter distance between themselves and other users. 

To determine if you are in the Sunnyside/Pritchard System, view the Water Quality Map.

Affected residents will be notified as soon as the advisory is lifted, through the media, via the City's eNotification system and the City's website

