Small structure in West Kelowna Tuesday night

Photo: David Ogilvie

UPDATE: Wednesday 8:50 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP say they located a man in medical distress at a residence where a small fire was reported on Westbrook Drive.

Just prior to 7 p.m. Tuesday, police attended a residence on the 900 block of Westbrook after concerns were brought to the police over the resident.

Officers located a man in medical distress as well as a small fire inside the residence.

The fire was extinguished, and the man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for medical treatment.

No charges are being considered in the matter, says RCMP spokesperson Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 8 p.m.

A small structure fire broke out in West Kelowna Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called just before 7:30 p.m. to a residence on the 700 block of Westbrook Drive, and the fire is now reportedly out.

One fire engine was at the scene, along with multiple police cruisers and an ambulance.

The cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries is currently unknown at this time.