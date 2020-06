Photo: David Ogilvie

A small structure fire broke out in West Kelowna Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called just before 7:30 p.m. to a residence on the 700 block of Westbrook Drive, and the fire is now reportedly out.

Approximately four fire engines were at the scene, along with police and an ambulance.

The cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries is currently unknown at this time.