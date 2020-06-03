Public hearing into contentious cannabis grow concludes

Photo: West Kelowna webcast

A public hearing into a controversial rezoning application to allow a cannabis production facility within a multi-tenant building finally came to a close Tuesday night.

The public hearing began a week ago, however West Kelowna council extended it a week to give individual residents of Brookhaven Care Centre, or their legal representatives, a chance to comment on the application.

The city initially sent notices only to the care home and Interior Health, not individual residents.

Following the second mailout, only two residents made comment. None of those spoke to council Tuesday.

Speakers Tuesday, who also took the podium last week, continued to complain about the odour and toxins which could emanate from the facility, while also wondering aloud whether there was some form of conspiracy between the city and the developer.

They called the process flawed, an insult to democracy and accused the city of bypassing democratic safeguards.

It was suggested the industrial property in question, near two residential neighbourhoods, a care home and a middle school, should be placed within a more industrial area.

Their arguments around odour did resonate with councillors Doug Findlater and Carol Zanon, who asked for more information on odour.

Findlater said he also wanted to know who would be in charge of regulating the amount of odour coming from such a facility.

He further suggested council have a discussion around the distance between cannabis production facilities and residential areas.

Council did not vote on the application. That is expected to occur at an upcoming meeting.