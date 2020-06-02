158636
West Kelowna  

It may be at ,least a week before West Kelowna city hall reopens

City hall remains closed

- | Story: 301581

While most city and municipal halls across the Okanagan have reopened for business, West Kelowna has not.

City hall doors closed in March as cities worked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many are again open, with strict physical distancing and cleaning measures in place, as part of the province's second phase of reopening.

However, West Kelowna CAO Paul Gipps says city hall there will remain closed for the short term while they put safety measures in place.

Gipps told Castanet News one of the protective measures, plexiglass barriers are expected to be installed soon.

"I told the companies that make the barriers to service the business community first. They have been suffering the most," said Gipps.

Once those have been installed, and staff are briefed on health and safety measures, city hall will be able to reopen.

But, he adds, people that need to meet with staff face-to-face are still able to do so in many instances.

He says staff have been using the courtyard as a meeting area if it is absolutely necessary.

The city continues to remind people they are still able to do most city-related business either over the phone or online.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

157395
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4165442
437 WESTMINSTER AVENUE WEST
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$489,999
more details
145762


156965


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Zach
Zach Kelowna SPCA >




158263


Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100

Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K. albums chart on Friday– her new release, Chromatica, is...
Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!
Ashley Graham breastfeeds son Isaac in first photoshoot since giving birth
Showbiz
Ashley Graham is pictured nursing her newborn son Isaac in her...
Lizard swing
Must Watch
This man must really love his lizard. He built a swing out of...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
150928