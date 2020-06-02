It may be at ,least a week before West Kelowna city hall reopens

Photo: Contributed

While most city and municipal halls across the Okanagan have reopened for business, West Kelowna has not.

City hall doors closed in March as cities worked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many are again open, with strict physical distancing and cleaning measures in place, as part of the province's second phase of reopening.

However, West Kelowna CAO Paul Gipps says city hall there will remain closed for the short term while they put safety measures in place.

Gipps told Castanet News one of the protective measures, plexiglass barriers are expected to be installed soon.

"I told the companies that make the barriers to service the business community first. They have been suffering the most," said Gipps.

Once those have been installed, and staff are briefed on health and safety measures, city hall will be able to reopen.

But, he adds, people that need to meet with staff face-to-face are still able to do so in many instances.

He says staff have been using the courtyard as a meeting area if it is absolutely necessary.

The city continues to remind people they are still able to do most city-related business either over the phone or online.