Brown mother bear and two cubs walking around house at night

A West Kelowna resident captured the moment a mother bear and her two cubs sniffed out lawn fertilizer on his front porch in the early hours of Tuesday, May 26.

Charlie Roberts had been cleaning up his shed the day before, and accidentally left the fertilizer on his front porch.

Security footage shows they spent about two hours at the house on Scott Crescent from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

In the video, the sow can be seen staying close to the lawn fertilizer while her two cubs explore a little further afield.

It's lucky no one stepped outside while the bears were there, says Roberts.

Conservation officers are reminding the public to keep garbage bins or other attractants out of sight as bears come out of hibernation in search of food.

For more information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com.