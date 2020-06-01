Online concert raises $34,000 for MS Society

Photo: Ben Klick

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed a lot of charity events off the calendar, including country music singer Ben Klick's 'Music Fest MS,' but a virtual version of the event has raised $34,690 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.



The May 26 event was streamed live on YouTube and on Shaw Spotlight.



Klick was inspired to organize Music Fest MS after his father’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in June 2018.



“Once I received the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help. My family has always been extremely close, and it’s the least I could do to give back when they’ve all supported me over the years."



“Fight. Play. Feel. Live.” is the slogan for Music Fest MS, creating a strong, supportive community of music lovers, businesses, the MS Society of Canada and those affected by MS.



“I’m very excited to be able to share this event with people all over the world and help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis," states Klick who's already in planning mode for the third annual event.



The West Kelowna resident reached out to others for the cause including Juno Award Winner, Jess Moskaluke, CCMA and Platinum-selling artist, Aaron Goodvin, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack, David James, Genevieve Fisher, Kira Isabella, Justine Fedak and Pamela Valentine.



The 90-minute show had over 4,000 viewers and reached nearly 80,000 people worldwide.

You can still donate to Music Fest MS until September. The replay of the show is on Ben Klick’s YouTube channel.