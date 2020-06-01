West Kelowna firefighters knock down outbuilding blaze

Randy Millis/file photo

West Kelowna fire crews knocked down a fire in an outbuilding early Monday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of flames visible in the trees in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

First arriving crews located an outbuilding that was fully involved with fire that was beginning to spread to neighbouring trees, says Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

Crews were able to protect the nearby home, and the fire was knocked down quickly before it could spread further.

Damage was contained to the outbuilding, which was a complete loss. There were no injuries.

A cause has not been determined, and fire investigators will return to the scene this morning.

Firefighters from the Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley and Westbank stations responded to the blaze.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue reminds the public that West Kelowna Estates is an example of wildland-urban interface zone, with homes closely spaced, many with combustible roofing and siding materials. Trees are nestled close to buildings.

The City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are offering $500 grants to residents who undertake FireSmart projects. More information can be found here.