Car takes out carport wall, drives into tree in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

In what appears to be a mix up between the brake and the accelerator, a car plowed through a carport on Sunday afternoon on Proserpine Road in West Kelowna.

Photos indicate part of the carport wall was damaged and lodged into the tree, as the Pontiac sedan dropped off the side of the building.

It is unknown how many people were in the car at the time of the crash, but Castanet understands an occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The crash took place just before 2 p.m. and was attended by emergency services, as well as a tow truck.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.