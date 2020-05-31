158212
West Kelowna  

Car takes out carport wall, drives into tree in West Kelowna

Car plows through carport

- | Story: 301476

In what appears to be a mix up between the brake and the accelerator, a car plowed through a carport on Sunday afternoon on Proserpine Road in West Kelowna.

Photos indicate part of the carport wall was damaged and lodged into the tree, as the Pontiac sedan dropped off the side of the building.

It is unknown how many people were in the car at the time of the crash, but Castanet understands an occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The crash took place just before 2 p.m. and was attended by emergency services, as well as a tow truck.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4091470
1096 Arbor View Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
158682




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Zach
Zach Kelowna SPCA >






Celebs and their first jobs

Galleries
Check out the first jobs these celebrities had to do.
Celebs and their first jobs (2)
Galleries
Sleepy dog makes a funny face
Must Watch
This dog is so tired.
Funny animals
Galleries
These animals definitely have some big personalities.
Funny animals (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534