Boy rescued and taken to hospital after losing control of quad

A 13-year-old boy has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital after rolling his quad on a trail in West Kelowna on Saturday.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue personnel were called to an area above the Tallus Ridge community near Paramount Drive at approximately 11 a.m. after the young boy lost control and flipped over the vehicle.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says "The rider, a youth in his early teens, was coming down a trail when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped over, sustaining injuries to his lower body."

A custom-designed UTV was able to locate the teen who was then transported to Kelowna General Hospital. It is not known at this time what injuries the boy sustained.

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue is also reminding off-roaders to "ride within their limits, always carry emergency supplies and a charged phone, and to tell friends or family where they are going."