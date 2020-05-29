West Kelowna opens up more outdoor recreation facilities

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

The City of West Kelowna is making more outdoor recreational facilities available for use.

The city announced Friday they have opened beach volleyball courts as well as a number of newly constructed pickleball courts.

Beach volleyball courts located at Willow Beach on Gellatly Road and Pebble Beach on Whitworth Road are open, while another at Pritchard Park remains closed for until next weekend for improvements.

Four new pickleball courts, built over the spring at the Mount Boucherie Sports Fields, are also now open.

Outdoor facilities were closed in March as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Some facilities have already reopened, while playgrounds are scheduled to reopen Monday.

The city will also be posting signs at beaches Monday, reminding people of proper uses while enjoying the waterfront to prevent the spread of COVID-19.