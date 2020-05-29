156606
West Kelowna  

Numerous self-serve sandbag locations set up ahead of weekend

Self-serve sandbag locations

The City of West Kelowna is continuing to place sandbags at numerous self-serve locations ahead of this weekend.

With significant weather in this weekend's forecast, residents who live in places that are prone to flooding are reminded to prepare if they wish to.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations have stated the risk for widespread flooding remains low however localized flooding is possible. 

The sandbags will be placed in areas near the municipality's waterfront and staff will be restocking the stations as needed by the end of Friday. This is in advance of the hot weather and thundershower activity that is forecasted by Environment Canada for the weekend.

Sandbag locations include:

  • Pebble Beach Park– 2585 Whitworth Road
  • Beechnut Park– 2505 Whitworth Rd/George Court
  • Powers Point Park– 4111 Gellatly Road
  • Hitcher Park– 4081 Hitchner Road
  • Sternwheeler Park – 1651 Pritchard Drive
  • Falcon Park– 1341 Green Bay Road
  • Casa Loma Beach Park – 2606 Casa Loma Road

