West Kelowna  

Water quality advisory lifted for Lakeview/Rose Valley System

Water advisory rescinded

A Water Quality Advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley System issued on May 19 has now been lifted, effective immediately.

The advisory was issued by the City of West Kelowna in consultation with Interior Health Authority in response to an algal bloom causing higher than normal turbidity, which can affect the chlorine disinfection process.

Crews proceeded with comprehensive testing and have now received all necessary laboratory confirmations the water is safe to consume.

"The City thanks users for their patience while our Utility Crews worked diligently and according to required best practices to return the system to normal operations as quickly as possible," reads the City's announcement. 

The Water Quality Advisories for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems remain in effect. Residents will be notified when the advisory ends via the media, the City's eNotification system, social media platforms and website

To determine if you are in the Lakeview/Rose Valley, West Kelowna Estates or Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Systems, view the Water Quality Advisory Map on the City's website

