RCMP officers smash out windows of van at Walmart

RCMP officers were seen smashing the windows of a white van parked outside of the West Kelowna Walmart on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Deveau tells Castanet he witnessed five RCMP vehicles gathered around the van at the Walmart just after 3 p.m.

"Two police cars came up and they looked, they shattered one of the windows and as the other officers arrived they walked around the vehicle shattering the rest so that they could see inside," he says.

An RCMP officer at the scene tells Castanet its believed the van was being lived in, and police were doing a wellness check and needed the smash the windows to see inside. While a foul odour was emanating from the van, there was nobody inside.

The van is now being towed.