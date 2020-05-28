158442
West Kelowna  

RCMP officers smash out windows of van at Walmart

Police smash out windows

- | Story: 301278

RCMP officers were seen smashing the windows of a white van parked outside of the West Kelowna Walmart on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Deveau tells Castanet he witnessed five RCMP vehicles gathered around the van at the Walmart just after 3 p.m. 

"Two police cars came up and they looked, they shattered one of the windows and as the other officers arrived they walked around the vehicle shattering the rest so that they could see inside," he says.

An RCMP officer at the scene tells Castanet its believed the van was being lived in, and police were doing a wellness check and needed the smash the windows to see inside. While a foul odour was emanating from the van, there was nobody inside.

The van is now being towed. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4168785
302 - 1235 KLO Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
154560


156223


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Loki
Loki Kelowna SPCA >






Who knew

Galleries
Did you know?
Who knew (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes sides for steak night
Must Watch
Bon appetite! Too cute.    
Rubber chicken sings “Africa”
Must Watch
Bet you haven’t heard this version yet.
Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to return as Superman
Showbiz
Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534