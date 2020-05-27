A single vehicle crash knocks off fire hydrant in West Kelowna

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Emergency crews are dealing with a single-vehicle crash on West Kelowna's Boucherie Road where a van knocked off a fire hydrant.

The crash took place at Princess Mobile Home Park in West Kelowna.

The van appears to have hit the hydrant within the park and drove over the grass onto Boucherie before coming to the stop.

The incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The water supply was shut off around 5:20 p.m. after the water was seen flowing into the mobile park.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane, alternating at this time.

No word on injuries at this time.