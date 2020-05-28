Residents encouraged to get FireSmart and access $500 grant

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Homeowners from the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation can receive up to $500 per property if they protect their homes using FireSmart principles and initiatives.

The city and WFN have dedicated $30,000 in funding to encourage residential property owners to reduce the risk of wildfire damage to their homes and in the community.

“I encourage residents of the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation to apply for this free grant money and use it to protect their homes,” says Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

Residents can apply online for grant funding that will help cover the costs of these FireSmart improvements. The biggest impact on reducing the threat of wildfire is when actions are taken within 10 metres of their homes.

“We see many situations where easily ignitable pine limbs need to be pruned away because they drop needles onto cedar shake roofs, or where a tree needs to be removed entirely because no fire break exists between a home and the nearby forested area," said Brolund.

"Homeowners are also often unaware of the fire hazards that cedar hedges pose. These beautiful, green rows are actually dry, dead and extremely combustible on the inside. FireSmart solutions combined with City grant funding can help homeowners safely resolve these and other hazards.”

Actions may include: