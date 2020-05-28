158442
West Kelowna  

Residents encouraged to get FireSmart and access $500 grant

Get Firesmart & $500 richer

- | Story: 301152

Homeowners from the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation can receive up to $500 per property if they protect their homes using FireSmart principles and initiatives. 

The city and WFN have dedicated $30,000 in funding to encourage residential property owners to reduce the risk of wildfire damage to their homes and in the community.

“I encourage residents of the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation to apply for this free grant money and use it to protect their homes,” says Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

Residents can apply online for grant funding that will help cover the costs of these FireSmart improvements. The biggest impact on reducing the threat of wildfire is when actions are taken within 10 metres of their homes.

“We see many situations where easily ignitable pine limbs need to be pruned away because they drop needles onto cedar shake roofs, or where a tree needs to be removed entirely because no fire break exists between a home and the nearby forested area," said Brolund. 

"Homeowners are also often unaware of the fire hazards that cedar hedges pose. These beautiful, green rows are actually dry, dead and extremely combustible on the inside. FireSmart solutions combined with City grant funding can help homeowners safely resolve these and other hazards.”

Actions may include:

  • Replacing combustible roof and siding materials.
  • Removing cedar hedges and replacing with low density, fire-resistant plants.
  • Increasing tree spacing, removing limbs and creating defensible space around structures.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4163508
4131 3rd Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$639,000
more details
151858




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Loki
Loki Kelowna SPCA >






Who knew

Galleries
Did you know?
Who knew (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes sides for steak night
Must Watch
Bon appetite! Too cute.    
Rubber chicken sings “Africa”
Must Watch
Bet you haven’t heard this version yet.
Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to return as Superman
Showbiz
Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534