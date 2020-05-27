158442
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna resident comes across cougar on Tallus Ridge trail

Cougar spotted on trail

A cougar has been spotted on the Tallus Ridge walking trails recently, and residents are warning others to keep an eye out.

"We just wanted people to know because there's lots of kids that go up there," says West Kelowna resident Jenn, whose friend made the sighting while out walking.

young and aggressive cougar lurking around Kelowna's Joe Rich area in February this year had to be euthanized after multiple reports from concerned residents. 

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk says while it is not normal for cougars to show aggressive behaviour towards humans, it is important to stay clear and report any abnormal encounters.

"If there's any behaviour where the cougar is showing interest in the person in a predatory manner we certainly want to hear about it," he says. "I think it's important for the public to know that this is a fairly rare incident and cougars typically aren't interested in people."

To report an aggressive animal encounter call 1-877-952-7277.

