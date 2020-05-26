Issue of suspended firefighters to be heard behind closed doors

Photo: Contributed Wayne Carson

The board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan will have a chance to learn the reasons behind the suspension of two high ranking firefighters within the North Westside department.

But, those reasons will not be made public.

Central Okanagan West director Wayne Carson tried to table a motion at the end of Monday's board meeting, asking for an independent review into the suspensions of Fire Chief Jason Satterthwaite and his Lt. Rob Gajda.

Before he could finish, the motion was declared out of order because it pertained to HR matters which, for privacy reasons, are always discussed in camera.

"You are addressing an issue that is an HR matter. It needs to come to an in camera meeting because it has the potential to affect the regional district," said board chair Gail Given.

"HR matters are always brought to in camera meetings. I know there are members in the audience that want to speak to this, but this is not an open meeting item."

Given suggested Carson ask that the item be added to the agenda of the next in camera meeting.

That would come with a staff report outlining reasons behind the decision.

Several members of the North Westside community were also in attendance at the meeting.They could be heard telling the board they wanted answers and were concerned for their safety as fire season quickly approaches.

"The regional board through its CAO and its fire service manager has assured that the protection of the members of the community will continue to be its top priority," said Given.

She added she was not surprised by the reaction of the community, saying they are a very passionate, close-knit community looking out for members within their community.

Given could not say when the item would be heard, however, matters discussed in camera must remain behind closed doors until such time as they are addressed at an open meeting.

Elected officials can face serious ramifications if they reveal in camera matters.

Five years ago, then Central Okanagan East director Patty Hanson was censured and sanctioned by the board after leaking confidential information to Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland.