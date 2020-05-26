West Kelowna ready for large turnout for Tuesday's public hearing

Photo: City of West Kelowna Royal LePage Place will serve as a staging area for people interested in speaking at Tuesday's West Kelowna public hearing.

The City of West Kelowna is ready in case there is a massive turnout for a controversial public hearing Tuesday night.

A large number of residents from Crystal Springs manufactured home park on Shannon Lake Road are upset about a proposed cannabis production facility adjacent to their property.

In order to accommodate the possibility of a number of people in attendance while trying to adhere to physical distancing and gathering size, the city will utilize Royal LePage Place as a marshaling area for those who may want to address council.

Due to COVID-19, a number of changes have been made to accommodate the public hearing, the first one the city has held since February.

Councillors will hear presentations remotely from their homes, while speakers will get a chance to address council from a podium at the entrance to council chambers.

Those members of the public wishing to speak will be escorted to one of 40 chairs set up inside Royal LePage Place.

They will be able to watch the proceedings on a large screen inside the arena.

Those who wish to address council directly will be brought into city hall one-by-one. According to guidelines set out by the city, only a few residents will be allowed in city hall at any one time.

Only those wishing to address council will be allowed inside city hall.

Following all submissions, council will close the public hearing. A final vote will be taken at an upcoming regular council meeting.