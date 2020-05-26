156834
157263
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna ready for large turnout for Tuesday's public hearing

Prepping for public onslaught

- | Story: 300946

The City of West Kelowna is ready in case there is a massive turnout for a controversial public hearing Tuesday night.

A large number of residents from Crystal Springs manufactured home park on Shannon Lake Road are upset about a proposed cannabis production facility adjacent to their property.

In order to accommodate the possibility of a number of people in attendance while trying to adhere to physical distancing and gathering size, the city will utilize Royal LePage Place as a marshaling area for those who may want to address council.

Due to COVID-19, a number of changes have been made to accommodate the public hearing, the first one the city has held since February.

Councillors will hear presentations remotely from their homes, while speakers will get a chance to address council from a podium at the entrance to council chambers.

Those members of the public wishing to speak will be escorted to one of 40 chairs set up inside Royal LePage Place.

They will be able to watch the proceedings on a large screen inside the arena.

Those who wish to address council directly will be brought into city hall one-by-one. According to guidelines set out by the city, only a few residents will be allowed in city hall at any one time.

Only those wishing to address council will be allowed inside city hall.

Following all submissions, council will close the public hearing. A final vote will be taken at an upcoming regular council meeting.

 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4170951
118-515 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
155405


158287


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >




152096


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse split
Showbiz
Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly...
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155912