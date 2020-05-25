156834
West Kelowna  

Temporary Boucherie Road closure for spring clean up on May 27

Boucherie Road closure

- | Story: 300925

A portion of Boucherie Road will be closed on Wednesday night as crews complete a spring spruce up. 

Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 27 for crews to put up hanging baskets and continue spring maintenance. 

The road, bike lanes and sidewalks will be fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Motorists can use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour. 

Residents living within the immediate area will be able to enter the work zone, as will emergency vehicles, buses and transit users. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3623204
305 Lawrence Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$474,900
more details


152912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >




152096


Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Hysterical and contagious laughing boy in music class
Must Watch
An oldie but a goodie. Try not to laugh, this boy’s...
Grimes and Elon Musk alter their baby’s name to comply with Californian law
Showbiz
Grimes and her billionaire lover Elon Musk have altered the name...
Corgi puppy preciously discovers the joy of the door stopper
Must Watch
Theodore the Corgi discovers the funny noise that a door stopper...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155548
150928