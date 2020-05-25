Temporary Boucherie Road closure for spring clean up on May 27

Photo: Google Maps

A portion of Boucherie Road will be closed on Wednesday night as crews complete a spring spruce up.

Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 27 for crews to put up hanging baskets and continue spring maintenance.

The road, bike lanes and sidewalks will be fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Motorists can use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour.

Residents living within the immediate area will be able to enter the work zone, as will emergency vehicles, buses and transit users.