West Kelowna  

Garbage bins placed too early, black bear spotted in Rose Valley

Bear spotted in Rose Valley

A black bear was spotted in the West Kelowna's Rose Valley neighbourhood on Sunday night, WildSafeBC reports.

Meg Bjordal, WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside coordinator says she saw a bear while tagging garbage bins that were placed outside for pick-up too early on Griffiths Place in West Kelowna. 

"It had been seen on Scott Cres. earlier in the day," she posted on WildSafeBC's Facebook page. 

"Please note that there is at least one active bear in the neighbourhood right now, though based on resident photos I suspect there are actually two — both are cinnamon phase black bears."

Bjordal also is reminding residents in the Rose Valley neighbourhood not to place garbage bins out on the street the night before. They've placed stickers on bins as a friendly reminder that garbage put out early is a bear attractant.

"Please remember to store your garbage securely!"

