BC Conservation Officers are concerned about an injured moose

Photo: Facebook

BC Conservation Officers need your help to try and locate a moose that has been sighted roaming in West Kelowna.

Castanet received several reports Friday afternoon of a moose wandering near McGinnis Rd. and in the Glenrosa area. Callers were concerned because the moose is described as having what looks like serious injuries to its face and head.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reached out to Castanet Saturday also concerned about the moose's well being. They've received multiple reports to the Report All Poachers and Polluters line but have been unable to locate the moose.

Conservation officers want to locate the moose to assess its health. They're concerned the moose may be suffering and are asking for the public's help if you spot the moose please call the RAPP line.

Officers are eager to make sure the moose will have the chance to heal itself if they determine that it is injured.