156834
West Kelowna  

BC Conservation Officers are concerned about an injured moose

Help for injured moose

- | Story: 300767

BC Conservation Officers need your help to try and locate a moose that has been sighted roaming in West Kelowna.

Castanet received several reports Friday afternoon of a moose wandering near McGinnis Rd. and in the Glenrosa area. Callers were concerned because the moose is described as having what looks like serious injuries to its face and head.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reached out to Castanet Saturday also concerned about the moose's well being. They've received multiple reports to the Report All Poachers and Polluters line but have been unable to locate the moose.

Conservation officers want to locate the moose to assess its health. They're concerned the moose may be suffering and are asking for the public's help if you spot the moose please call the RAPP line.

Officers are eager to make sure the moose will have the chance to heal itself if they determine that it is injured.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4094939
#3308-3832 Old Okanagan Hwy
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >




157489


Perfect timing

Galleries
These photos were taken at exactly the right moment.
Baby falls asleep eating french fries
Must Watch
Baby falls asleep with a french fry in his hand, but wakes up...
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘New album helped me through the gloom and doom of recovery’
Music
Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album Ordinary Man helped lift his...
Lawn mowing with little effort
Must Watch
Work smarter, not harder.  
New morning alarm clock
Must Watch
Man traded in his old electronic alarm clock for this new...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731