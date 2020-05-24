West Kelowna woman warns of break-ins at storage facility

Photo: Kaitlyn Gonek

A West Kelowna woman is sounding the alarm after her storage locker was broken into last week.

Kaitlyn Gonek reached out to Castanet with photos and videos of her secure, indoor storage at the U-Haul at 3571 Old Okanagan Hwy. in West Kelowna.

Gonek says she went to drop her winter tires off at her storage locker and was shocked to find garbage and what appeared to people loitering inside and possibly living at the facility that she assumed was secure.

"I had to walk through a pile of garbage to get to the manager's office. I saw a homeless man prop open the door to get into the loading area proceed to dump a yellow mop bucket of urine."

Once Gonek made her way to her locker she saw that the door was off the tracks and that items inside her locker were missing. That's when she called RCMP.

"[They] were coming and going from the 'so called' secure facility even when the RCMP were there." Gonek says she doesn't know where the people she saw came from, how they got in, or what they were doing there.

RCMP confirmed they did respond to a call at the U-Haul in West Kelowna.

Gonek claims the local general manager acknowledged they've had vagrancy challenges at the facility and said they are "working on" the situation.

Several customer reviews for the facility in recent months on U-Haul's own website feature similar complaints.

"When we first rented the locker in October 2019 we were very impressed with the site, but as the months went by I started fearing for my safety when I visited late at night or early in the morning because it appeared that people were living in some of the lockers and they were quite scary," reads a review on March 31, 2020.

Castanet reached out to U-Haul for a response. Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations

U-Haul International says, "regrettably, the customer’s storage locker was broken into, and this crime remains an open file for the police. We are available to assist the police in any way during their investigation."

"We have taken steps to prevent these issues from reoccurring, including evicting tenants who we found to be unlawfully lingering on our property and in our facility. This issue was addressed firmly and directly for the sake of our other customers," Lockridge added.

Gonek says she didn't have storage insurance and is working with U-Haul to get some of her storage rent for May back, "I packed my stuff up and got out of there." She says she just wanted to make sure anyone else who uses that service and hasn't been there in a while "should go and check your stuff."