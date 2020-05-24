156834
West Kelowna  

West side prowler looking for crimes of opportunity

Prowling for unlocked doors

- | Story: 300748

Rob Gibson

More examples of why it's so important to make sure your vehicle and residence doors are locked.

We received this surveillance video from Justin McCullough, "I caught this guy trying to break into my vehicles. He was checking the door handles to see if they were unlocked."

McCullough lives in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna and says the video is from early Friday morning.

"My doors were locked but it looked like he was making his way down the street looking to steal something," says McCullough.

"We just want people in our area to know that this is going on," McCullough says. "If it wasn't for our surveillance video we wouldn't have even known it was going on."

