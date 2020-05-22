Organizer of Peachland's outdoor grad walk has cancelled

Photo: Youtube ? Mark's Midlife Crisis The now-cancelled grad walk was going to be held on Peachland's Ray Kandola Heritage Pier.

A group of local high-school graduates have had their grad celebrations cancelled, again.

After formal graduation celebrations across British Columbia were cancelled this year, a Peachland mother was planning on holding an outdoor graduation walk for her daughter and friends on Peachland's Ray Kandola Heritage Pier on the afternoon of May 30. She invited other graduates to don dresses and suits and join them. But the event has now been cancelled.

Vangie Neyedli said Interior Health reached out to her with concerns about having too many people gathered in one place, but IH notes that it did not cancel the event.

“We did reach out to the organizer to offer public health support, but the organizer cancelled the event before we were able to speak with her,” IH's Susan Duncan said.

“We continue to remind everyone that COVID-19 remains a risk. It spreads easily in large crowds and the provincial health officer’s order for mass gatherings of under 50 people remains in effect.”

A Facebook event for the grad walk listed 22 people had confirmed their attendance, while another 40 said they were interested. Last weekend, Neyedli told Castanet that any grads in the region could attend the outdoor event.

She said everyone would be kept two metres apart at the event, and the idea was well received on the Peachland Neighbours Facebook page. But the organized event won't be happening now.

“We understand this is a challenging time for graduating students and their families and we thank everyone for their patience and support in celebrating our graduates appropriately and safely in this unique time,” Duncan said.