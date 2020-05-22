156834
West Kelowna  

Organizer of Peachland's outdoor grad walk has cancelled

Grad walk cancelled

- | Story: 300744

A group of local high-school graduates have had their grad celebrations cancelled, again.

After formal graduation celebrations across British Columbia were cancelled this year, a Peachland mother was planning on holding an outdoor graduation walk for her daughter and friends on Peachland's Ray Kandola Heritage Pier on the afternoon of May 30. She invited other graduates to don dresses and suits and join them. But the event has now been cancelled.

Vangie Neyedli said Interior Health reached out to her with concerns about having too many people gathered in one place, but IH notes that it did not cancel the event.

“We did reach out to the organizer to offer public health support, but the organizer cancelled the event before we were able to speak with her,” IH's Susan Duncan said.

“We continue to remind everyone that COVID-19 remains a risk. It spreads easily in large crowds and the provincial health officer’s order for mass gatherings of under 50 people remains in effect.”

A Facebook event for the grad walk listed 22 people had confirmed their attendance, while another 40 said they were interested. Last weekend, Neyedli told Castanet that any grads in the region could attend the outdoor event.

She said everyone would be kept two metres apart at the event, and the idea was well received on the Peachland Neighbours Facebook page. But the organized event won't be happening now.

“We understand this is a challenging time for graduating students and their families and we thank everyone for their patience and support in celebrating our graduates appropriately and safely in this unique time,” Duncan said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4142837
602-1215 St Paul St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$525,000
more details
156966


158287


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Apollo
Apollo Kelowna SPCA >




158114


TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting her ‘personal hero’ Dr. Anthony Fauci
Showbiz
Julia Roberts' trademark smile got even broader as she got...
Corgi explorer walks around with a flashlight in his mouth
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi explores under the bed while holding a...
Little boy just really wants a haircut
Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694