West Kelowna  

Okanagan trucking company organizes food drive for charities

Trucking to help food bank

An Okanagan trucking company is going above and beyond to try and support the Okanagan Food Banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the ability of organizations like the Central Okanagan Food Bank to keep up with the demand. Chief executive Trevor Moss has gone on record saying, "we are coping with a significant and growing demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Jeff McGraw with Pro-Ex Transport Systems Ltd. tells Castanet, "we saw a need and we're planning on doing something down the road but the COVID-19 situation bumped up our plans to help now."

McGraw says they'll provide a trailer at selected Okanagan grocery stores from Thursday to Sunday to accept donations for the food bank.

The truck has already been set up for this weekend at the West Kelowna Superstore and will feature stops in Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon. Penticton is not taking part at this time.

Participating stores include Superstore in West Kelowna and Vernon, Save On Foods in Lake Country, and FreshCo. and Independent grocer as well.

Next weekend, May 28, the truck will be set up at the Vernon Superstore followed by the Save On Foods in Lake Country, June 4, and at the Save On Foods in Kelowna on June 11.

McGraw says they intend to keep going right into July and are still working out the details with grocery stores and food banks.

