Okanagan Connector saw significant snowfall overnight

While warm weather and longer days in the Valley are sure signs summer is on the way, winter is hanging on at higher elevations.

Those driving the Okanagan Connector Friday morning will find significant snow on the highway, and it continues to fall. About nine centimetres of snow fell on the Pennask Summit through the night, while the Coquihalla saw a light dusting of snow that has since been melted by rain.

Webcams on the Connector shows the snow has also fallen on the Elkhart area, but the lower-elevation Brenda Mine region remains clear.

And while warm conditions have been rapidly melting snow at Big White, getting the mountain ready for its June 26 kick off to the mountain bike season, snow also fell at the resort overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Okanagan Connector Friday morning, forecasting another five to 10 cm to fall through the morning, before freezing levels rise to 1,700 metres this afternoon. Two to four cm of snow may fall on the Coquihalla through the morning as well.

At the Valley bottom, showers are expected to continue through to the late afternoon, with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

