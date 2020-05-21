Tenant at Green Bay Mobile Home Park escapes eviction, for now

Photo: Contributed

It looks as if Mark Davis will be able to continue to live at the Green Bay Mobile Home Park for the foreseeable future.

Davis has lived in his 42-foot recreational vehicle in the park for the past three years, however, he was ordered to leave by the City of West Kelowna because bylaws prohibit the use of RVs for man extended period within residential zones.

He was provided a one-year temporary use permit in June of last year. That permit was set to expire June 22, at which time he would be forced to leave.

In its bylaws, the city says RVs are not meant for year round living, and could cause air quality and service limitations.

Since they are not buildings, or structures, they are not subject to BC Building and Plumbing Code requirements.

Davis turned to Castanet, saying he didn't know where he was going to go.

And, he questioned the need to leave, saying there's a housing crisis and people need a place to live.

Davis cited people living in RVs in Kelowna and on Westbank First Nation land, and wondered why he was being told to leave.

It now appears as if the pandemic will give Davis a bit of a reprieve.

Director of development services Mark Koch says it is the city's hope the two sides can work together.

"We will not be looking to enforce the order during the pandemic," says Koch.

He said the city has written to Davis stating just that.

Davis says he has not yet received the letter.

He also has indicated an application for another temporary land use permit is being submitted to the city.

West Kelowna council will rule on that at a later date.