West Kelowna  

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Restores have reopened

Donate don't dump!

If you're looking to get rid of your old furniture donate it, don't dump it!

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Restores have opened back up after temporarily being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four stores in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon are accepting donations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. And all locations are open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to visit and shop.

"The stores were closed for a couple months and the staff were laid off," says CEO Andrea Manifold. "We are happy to see everyone coming back to work and to see our volunteers once again."

From the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, there were limited places for people to drop off unwanted items so many of them were brought to the dump. Now that the ReStores have opened again with new COVID-19 safety protocols, unwanted furniture can be reused.

"It is vital for our organization to generate funds through ReStore sales for our affordable housing program. We encourage everyone to shop local and to recycle usable products," says Manifold.

Habitat for Humanity is a worldwide non-profit organization aimed at creating a world where everyone has a safe place to live. More funds generated means more homes can be built.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Okanagan or to volunteer, click here.

