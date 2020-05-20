156834
West Kelowna  

Security footage captures man stealing Amazon delivery package

Porch pirate strikes

A resident of West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights captured a "porch pirate" as he calls it, stealing an Amazon delivery package from his front door earlier this week.

It was about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning when the man approached the front door of Bob Philion's residence, and ran away with a yellow Amazon package.

He was wearing grey pants, a black jacket with a hood, a dark cap and black shoes.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online

