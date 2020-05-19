2020 Music in the Park cancelled due to COVID-19 event limits

Photo: Facebook

The City of West Kelowna has announced the cancellation of 2020 Music in the Park due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The free evening concert series at Memorial Park features various musical acts, including an emerging artist, opening act and headliner each night, as well as food trucks and other entertainment.

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom says the popular event was cancelled for the purpose of adhering to restrictions of no large group gatherings as directed by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We are starting to see the restrictions lift on outdoor recreation spaces but the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer. We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

For more information about the status of City facilities, operations and services during COVID-19, visit the website.