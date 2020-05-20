NOx Automotive providing free oil changes for frontline workers

Photo: Contributed

NOx Automotive wants to say 'thank you' to frontline workers in West Kelowna, Summerland and Peachland by providing free oil changes to those who own European vehicles.

The promotion kicks off on May 25 and includes all frontline workers ranging from nurses to grocery store clerks.

"I just want to help out people from the hospital, ambulance guys and everybody right down to the guy working at Burger King. They are all working essentially through this pandemic," says NOx Automotive owner Jeff Sherman, who got the idea from an automotive shop in Winnipeg who did a similar promotion.

The promotion applies to European vehicles including BMW, Mini Cooper, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes, Porsche and Volkswagen and you must reside in West Kelowna, Summerland or Peachland.

To book an appointment call NOx Automotive at 778-754-7011 or email [email protected]