Trail closures on Horizon Park and Moonbeam Park next week

Photo: Google street view

Next week a portion of West Kelowna's Horizon Park and Moonbeam Park will be closed in order to replace the trail's aging staircases.

Starting Monday, a portion of the Horizon Park trail will be closed for restoration on the northeast corner of the park off of Horizon Drive. It is expected the closure will be in place for a week.

And starting Wednesday, a portion of Moonbeam Park will also be shut down for restoration and this closure is expected to last until the middle of summer. A large extent of work is required.