156938
157814
West Kelowna  

Trail closures on Horizon Park and Moonbeam Park next week

Trail closures ahead

- | Story: 300163

Next week a portion of West Kelowna's Horizon Park and Moonbeam Park will be closed in order to replace the trail's aging staircases.

Starting Monday, a portion of the Horizon Park trail will be closed for restoration on the northeast corner of the park off of Horizon Drive. It is expected the closure will be in place for a week.

And starting Wednesday, a portion of Moonbeam Park will also be shut down for restoration and this closure is expected to last until the middle of summer. A large extent of work is required.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

157108
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4145904
16 6711 Highway 97 s
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$159,900
more details
157964


152912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >




157628


Bad designs

Galleries
These designs could be MUCH, much better.
John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show
Showbiz
John Krasinski had some bad news for fans on Sunday, as he...
Bulldog reacts to owner who said no
Must Watch
Reuben the Bulldog’s family was told when they got him that...
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270